Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

New Water Main Being Built On Te Aute Rd

Thursday, 27 August 2020, 4:03 pm
Press Release: Hastings District Council

Work has begun on installing a new water main on Te Aute Rd this week, part of Hastings District Council’s ongoing comprehensive drinking water infrastructure upgrades.

It’s the start of a two-year programme of work in this area, designed to fulfil council’s commitment to ensuring the ongoing safety, resilience, and sufficient capacity of supply for urban residents across Hastings, as well as the need to meet national drinking water standards.

This initial work will support future growth in the area, and local contractors Drainways started preparatory work on Monday this week to install two sections of water pipeline, one from Havelock Rd to Te Aute Rd, and the other on Te Aute Rd.

Pipework for the Havelock Rd to Te Aute Rd section will run through Anderson Park, and a connection will also be made from the Porter Drive roundabout to the Anderson Park gates on Te Aute Rd.

Multiple crews will be working at the same time to get the work completed as soon as possible, from Monday to Friday during daylight hours – the final project estimated to be complete by mid to late December.

The works have begun in the southern parking lane along Te Aute Rd, and two-way traffic flow will be maintained, but there may be speed restrictions and stop-go operators at times.

There will be restrictions to parking and cyclists in the southern lane, and if individual driveway access is to be interrupted, the contractors will make direct contact with affected residents in advance.

There will be some drilling along Te Aute Rd and through the Anderson Park carpark and trenching in the Anderson Park fields, timed to occur between the rugby and cricket seasons from late September until Labour Weekend.

Work on the Porter Drive roundabout will take about one week in mid-September, one side of the roundabout will be closed so full traffic management will be in place.

Further work is planned for the Havelock North area over the coming one to two years.

Drinking water services will be installed along Campbell St (from Duart Rd) and from Porter Drive through to the corner of Middle Rd and then along Middle Road through to Iona Road. Stormwater services will be going in along Campbell St from Busby Hill, through to the Havelock North Bowling Club.

Both of these projects are to start early in 2021.

For all of this work, all efforts will be made to minimise disruption for residents and motorists as these essential infrastructure upgrades are undertaken.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Hastings District Council on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Christchurch Mosque Attack Sentencing: Terrorist Sentenced To Life In Jail Without Parole

The man who carried out the mosque attacks in Christchurch on 15 March 2019 has been sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of ever leaving jail.
Australian Brenton Tarrant, 29, has admitted 51 charges of murder, 40 of attempted murder and one charge of terrorism.
He has received the historic sentence in the High Court at Christchurch today. It marks the first time a convicted person has ever been imprisoned with no possibility of parole... More>>

 

Polls: Second COVID-19 Wave And Lockdowns Reduce Trust In Government By 3%

Overall trust and confidence in the Ministry of Health and Government’s response to managing COVID-19 has fallen 3% following the second wave of infection and lockdowns. Overall trust was 82% in mid-July 2020. It is 79% in late August. This is down from ... More>>

ALSO:

Election Promises: National Will Back New Zealand’s Small Businesses

A National Government will back the private sector, in particular our small businesses, to create jobs and get the economy moving again, National Party Leader Judith Collins says. At the announcement of National’s Small Business plan today, Ms Collins pointed ... More>>

ALSO:

Gordon Campbell: On The Needlessly Secretive Mosque Attacks Inquiry

With a sigh, the emperor ordered the coffin removed from the premises. The process had ended up defeating the original purpose. Much the same seems to have happened with the Royal Commission of Inquiry into the Christchurch mosque attacks... More>>

ALSO:

Alison McCulloch - This Is Not a Democracy

Aren’t we lucky, we’re constantly told, that we live in a democracy, a government by and of and for the people. Except our system of government is none of those things.More>>

ALSO:


Gordon Campbell: On The Sorry Plight Of The International Education Sector

Tourism and international education have been two of the sectors hardest hit by the pandemic. They’re both key export industries. Yet the government response to them has been strikingly different. Tourism got a $400 million boost in this year’s Budget, and another $20.1 million package targeted at boosting regional tourism.
More>>

ALSO:

Covid-19: Auckland Level 3 Restrictions To Continue To Sunday Night - Ardern

Covid-19 restrictions will continue at their current level until at least 11.59pm on Sunday night. Masks will also become mandatory on public transport. More>>

ALSO:

Public Service Association: Condemns Internal Affairs Job Cuts

Union members condemn the Department of Internal Affair’s plans to slash jobs in Wellington and Auckland, replacing them with a significantly smaller number of roles in based mostly in Christchurch. The DIA restructure eliminates over a hundred ... More>>

Parliament Returns: Determinations Of The Business Committee For 18 August 2020

Agreed, That the House will sit on Tuesday, 18 August 2020, Wednesday, 19 August 2020, Tuesday, 25 August 2020, and Wednesday, 26 August 2020 and adjourn after general business, any ministerial statements, and any Government notices of motion. (SO 79) ... More>>

Covid-19: Security Enhancements For Managed Isolation

Additional security systems, including thermal CCTV that triggers an alarm if returnees break out, will be rolled out to all Managed Isolation and Quarantine Facilities, Housing Minister Megan Woods announced today. More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 


 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 