Regional Council Opts To Stick With First Past The Post

Waikato regional councillors have opted to stick with the first past the post voting system for the 2022 triennial election.

Other options before today’s council meeting included a change to single transferable voting (STV) and a poll of electors on the electoral system.

Councillors heard that Hamilton City Council had recently voted to use STV, but the region’s district councils had signalled they would retain the first past the post system.

Concerns were raised by councillors that different voting systems might cause confusion for voters and result in a number of invalid votes.

Waihou-Piako constituency councillor and former mayor of Matamata-Piako Hugh Vercoe noted during the meeting that this district had tried STV, but it had presented difficulties and there had been a return to first past the post.

Following the discussion, councillors voted 9-4 in favour of retaining the status quo and continuing to use the first past the post electoral system.

By no later than 19 September, public notice will be given of the right to demand a poll on the electoral system to be used by the council.

