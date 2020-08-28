Update: Fatal Crash, Upper Hutt
Friday, 28 August 2020, 7:46 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Police can confirm the motorcyclist involved in last
night’s crash in Upper Hutt last night has died.
The
crash between a car and motorcycle happened on State Highway
2 in Moonshine Valley around 8:30pm.
An investigation
into the circumstances of the crash is
ongoing.
© Scoop Media
Join the Scoop Citizen Community
20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:
Become a member
Find out more