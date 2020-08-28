Stand Off At Tree Protest, With Police And Arborists
Friday, 28 August 2020, 11:13 am
Press Release: Simon Oosterman
Arborists and the developer of 58 Canal Rd have arrived
at the site of a month long occupation.
Protesters
have stopped a work truck from entering the site, but a
large crane is trying to get on site.
It is not clear
if it is for removing tree sitters suspended from trees,
although police say the developer wants to install permanent
cameras on site.
There are two people sitting in
trees, including climate activist Luke Wijohn and an
arborist.
© Scoop Media
