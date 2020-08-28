Stand Off At Tree Protest, With Police And Arborists

Arborists and the developer of 58 Canal Rd have arrived at the site of a month long occupation.

Protesters have stopped a work truck from entering the site, but a large crane is trying to get on site.

It is not clear if it is for removing tree sitters suspended from trees, although police say the developer wants to install permanent cameras on site.

There are two people sitting in trees, including climate activist Luke Wijohn and an arborist.

