Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Whangarei District Council Announce Exclusive Ticketing Partnership With Eventfinda

Friday, 28 August 2020, 11:50 am
Press Release: Whangarei District Council

Venues and Events Whangarei, as part of the Whangarei District Council, has today announced Eventfinda as its exclusive ticketing partner for Forum North Entertainment Centre located in the heart of the Whangarei CBD.

Forum North audiences will be able to purchase tickets from the Eventfinda website and across the Eventfinda nationwide network - including the Te Manawa the Hub Information Centre.

“Whangarei District Council is thrilled to be entering into a partnership with Eventfinda NZ to provide exclusive ticketing services for Forum North Entertainment Centre,” said Venues and Events Manager Carina de Graaf.

“Eventfinda’s ticketing platform is user friendly and will be a helpful, cost-effective tool for promoters and community groups to deliver smooth and successful events. Hirers can add and manage their own events and have live data available at their fingertips. It’s also going to play an important role in contact tracing and will assist our community hirers greatly with this key requirement.

We have worked with Eventfinda for the Whangārei Fritter Festival and found their ticketing system and service excellent. This year when we had to cancel the festival due to COVID Alert Level restrictions, all on-line refunds were processed that afternoon. We have confidence that Eventfinda is a reputable and steady ticketing partner for Forum North for both event organisers and attendees.”

Tickets for Eventfinda, Ticketek and Ticketmaster events throughout the country will continue to be available to purchase from Te Manawa The Hub Information centre at the Town Basin on Dent Street in Whangārei seven days a week.

Anna Magdalinos, Eventfinda Head of Ticketing, is delighted to embark on this partnership with Whangarei District Council. “We have long been the ticketing partner hirers have asked for, and we are proud we are now able to provide our superior level of service to them.”

“Fifteen years ago Eventfinda began as an event marketing platform - through conversations with the industry; venues, artists and promoters, our NZ-based team designed and created a platform that provides users a superior ticketing service. Eventfinda harnesses technology and design to deliver the best outcome.”

Eventfinda is New Zealand-based and prides itself on being New Zealand’s largest events platform. The ticketing technology firm continuously innovates by developing and releasing new services to improve the event experience for venues, promoters and attendees. A key component of their success in the event marketplace is the recognition of the importance of locally based support teams, in-house development and dedicated Event Management professionals.

 

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Whangarei District Council on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Christchurch Mosque Attack Sentencing: Terrorist Sentenced To Life In Jail Without Parole

The man who carried out the mosque attacks in Christchurch on 15 March 2019 has been sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of ever leaving jail.
Australian Brenton Tarrant, 29, has admitted 51 charges of murder, 40 of attempted murder and one charge of terrorism.
He has received the historic sentence in the High Court at Christchurch today. It marks the first time a convicted person has ever been imprisoned with no possibility of parole... More>>

 

Polls: Second COVID-19 Wave And Lockdowns Reduce Trust In Government By 3%

Overall trust and confidence in the Ministry of Health and Government’s response to managing COVID-19 has fallen 3% following the second wave of infection and lockdowns. Overall trust was 82% in mid-July 2020. It is 79% in late August. This is down from ... More>>

ALSO:

Election Promises: National Will Back New Zealand’s Small Businesses

A National Government will back the private sector, in particular our small businesses, to create jobs and get the economy moving again, National Party Leader Judith Collins says. At the announcement of National’s Small Business plan today, Ms Collins pointed ... More>>

ALSO:

Gordon Campbell: On The Needlessly Secretive Mosque Attacks Inquiry

With a sigh, the emperor ordered the coffin removed from the premises. The process had ended up defeating the original purpose. Much the same seems to have happened with the Royal Commission of Inquiry into the Christchurch mosque attacks... More>>

ALSO:

Alison McCulloch - This Is Not a Democracy

Aren’t we lucky, we’re constantly told, that we live in a democracy, a government by and of and for the people. Except our system of government is none of those things.More>>

ALSO:


Gordon Campbell: On The Sorry Plight Of The International Education Sector

Tourism and international education have been two of the sectors hardest hit by the pandemic. They’re both key export industries. Yet the government response to them has been strikingly different. Tourism got a $400 million boost in this year’s Budget, and another $20.1 million package targeted at boosting regional tourism.
More>>

ALSO:

Covid-19: Auckland Level 3 Restrictions To Continue To Sunday Night - Ardern

Covid-19 restrictions will continue at their current level until at least 11.59pm on Sunday night. Masks will also become mandatory on public transport. More>>

ALSO:

Public Service Association: Condemns Internal Affairs Job Cuts

Union members condemn the Department of Internal Affair’s plans to slash jobs in Wellington and Auckland, replacing them with a significantly smaller number of roles in based mostly in Christchurch. The DIA restructure eliminates over a hundred ... More>>

Parliament Returns: Determinations Of The Business Committee For 18 August 2020

Agreed, That the House will sit on Tuesday, 18 August 2020, Wednesday, 19 August 2020, Tuesday, 25 August 2020, and Wednesday, 26 August 2020 and adjourn after general business, any ministerial statements, and any Government notices of motion. (SO 79) ... More>>

Covid-19: Security Enhancements For Managed Isolation

Additional security systems, including thermal CCTV that triggers an alarm if returnees break out, will be rolled out to all Managed Isolation and Quarantine Facilities, Housing Minister Megan Woods announced today. More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 


 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 