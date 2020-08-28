Aucklanders Reminded To Stay Home And Stay Local This Weekend

Aucklanders are being encouraged to stay home and stay local as the region enters its last weekend at Alert Level 3.

The reminder comes on the back of two weekends that have seen large numbers of people out and about at skate parks, exercise stations, pump tracks, playgrounds and sports pitches across the region, all of which remain closed at Alert Level 3.

This week, council staff have replaced closure notices and tape at the playgrounds and skate parks where it has been removed by members of the public. Playgrounds, skate parks, exercise equipment and pump tracks are closed at Alert Level 3 to remove the risk of transmission from common surfaces.

Parks, Arts, Community and Events Committee Chair Councillor Alf Filipaina says it’s disappointing that some Aucklanders are still choosing to ignore the advice about staying local and staying home.

“While COVID-19 is in our community, it’s really important for people to stay vigilant. That means staying local and following the advice on signage at our parks and public spaces.

“Auckland is blessed with some amazing parks and public spaces but for the next three days, we’re asking that people stick to those that are closest to their home. When it comes to skate parks and playgrounds, these should be avoided altogether until we’re at Alert Level 2. We all have a part to play to keep our communities safe.”

Auckland Mayor Phil Goff says that now is not the time for complacency.

“While we are all looking forward to the move down to Alert Level 2, we’re not there yet. We all need to stick to the rules this weekend and that means staying local and staying home.

“Doing so will not only help to keep you safe from COVID-19, it will protect other people who may be vulnerable, such as friends and family members.”

Superintendent Karyn Malthus, District Commander for Auckland City, says Police will have presence across the Auckland region this weekend to ensure people are abiding by the rules.

“Over the past two weekends, there have been some areas across the Auckland region where people have ignored closure notices at public spaces and a lack of physical distancing has been noted.

“We’ll be patrolling sites like the Grey Lynn pump track, Mission Bay playground and the Victoria Skate Park and reminding people that they remain closed at Alert Level 3.

“The vast majority of Aucklanders are doing the right thing, but for those found to be in breach of Alert level 3 restrictions we will be engaging with them about what is expected of them. For any serious breaches, Police have enforcement options available to them.”

Non-compliance can be reported to Police by phoning 105 or online at covid19.govt.nz/compliance.

© Scoop Media

