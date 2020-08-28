Hurunui And Waiau River Regional Plan Change To Be Made Operative

Our Council has decided to make Plan Change 1 to the Hurunui and Waiau River Regional Plan (HWRRP) operative from 14 September 2020. This is the final step in the Resource Management Act process and gives the plan change full legal weight.

The HWRRP is a separate plan from the Canterbury Land & Water Regional Plan.

Plan Change 1 alters the HWRRP rules that address the cumulative effects of land use on water quality so dryland farmers can continue to operate without the need for resource consent.

Councillor Claire McKay said that before Plan Change 1, the HWRRP required resource consent for all farms where nutrient losses had increased by more than 10% since 2013.

“Dryland farms have very low nutrient loss rates with normal fluctuations in stock numbers or winter feed area, which can trigger a consent requirement. This plan change addresses that,” Councillor McKay said.

