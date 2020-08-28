Road Is Closed And Diversions Are In Place - Serious Crash On Grafton Road, Roseneath - Wellington

Emergency services are responding to a report of a serious crash on Grafton Road in Roseneath.

The crash involving a car and a pedestrian was reported around 5.30pm.

Two people have been taken to hospital, one with serious injuries and another with minor injuries.

The road is closed and diversions are in place.

Motorists are advised to expect delays and avoid the area, if possible.

