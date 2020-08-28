Road Is Closed And Diversions Are In Place - Serious Crash On Grafton Road, Roseneath - Wellington
Friday, 28 August 2020, 6:16 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Emergency services are responding to a report of a
serious crash on Grafton Road in Roseneath.
The crash
involving a car and a pedestrian was reported around
5.30pm.
Two people have been taken to hospital, one
with serious injuries and another with minor
injuries.
The road is closed and diversions are in
place.
Motorists are advised to expect delays and
avoid the area, if
possible.
© Scoop Media
