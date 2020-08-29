Fatal Crash, Kaitaia
Saturday, 29 August 2020, 7:18 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Police can confirm a woman has died following a
single-vehicle crash on Pukepoto Road in
Kaitaia.
Emergency services were alerted to the crash
just before 3am.
The woman died at the
scene.
Two other people received moderate injuries and
have been treated at Kaitaia Hospital.
The road is
currently closed with diversions in place at Kaitaia-Awaroa
Road/Okahu Road and Okahu Road/Pukepoto
Road.
