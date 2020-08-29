Diversions In Place - Road Closed Following Crash, Okaiawa, South Taranaki - Central
Saturday, 29 August 2020, 7:23 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Diversions are in place following a single-vehicle crash
at the intersection of State Highway 45 and Batten Road in
Okaiawa.
Emergency services were called to the crash
at about 9pm last night.
Diversions are in place
between Scott Road and Ahipaipa Road, Hawera.
A scene
examination is expected to take place this
morning.
The single-occupant was taken to Whanganui
Hospital for
treatment.
© Scoop Media
Join the Scoop Citizen Community
20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:
Become a member
Find out more