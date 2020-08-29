Road Reopened - Update: Crash, Okaiawa,South Taranaki - Central
Saturday, 29 August 2020, 7:29 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police
The road has now re-opened following a single-vehicle
crash at the intersection of State Highway 45 and Batten
Road in Okaiawa last night.
Police are expecting to
return to the area to do a scene examination this
morning.
© Scoop Media
Join the Scoop Citizen Community
20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:
Become a member
Find out more