Road Closed For Scene Examination - Update: Crash, Okaiawa, South Taranaki - Central
Saturday, 29 August 2020, 7:40 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Diversions are in place between Scott Road and Ahipaipa
Road, Hawera to allow Police to carry out an examination of
the earlier crash scene.
The single-vehicle crash
happened at about 9pm last night at the intersection of
State Highway 45 and Batten Road.
Police would like to
thank motorists for their
patience.
