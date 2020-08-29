Name Release, Okere Falls Death
Saturday, 29 August 2020, 8:27 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Police can now name the woman who died at Okere Falls
near Rotorua on Sunday 23 August.
She was Vivienne
Pincott, aged 61, from Wellington.
Our thoughts are
with her family and loved ones.
The death will be
referred to the
Coroner.
