One Person Is Injured And Motorists Are Asked To Avoid The Area - Crash - Springston, Christchurch
Saturday, 29 August 2020, 1:59 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Emergency services are responding to a report of a
serious crash on the intersection of Bethels Road and
Corbetts Road, Springston.
The two vehicle collision
was reported at 11:36.
Initial indications suggest one
person has serious injuries.
Motorists are asked to
avoid the area, diversions will be in
place.
