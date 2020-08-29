One Person Is Injured And Motorists Are Asked To Avoid The Area - Crash - Springston, Christchurch

Emergency services are responding to a report of a serious crash on the intersection of Bethels Road and Corbetts Road, Springston.

The two vehicle collision was reported at 11:36.

Initial indications suggest one person has serious injuries.

Motorists are asked to avoid the area, diversions will be in place.

