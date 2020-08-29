Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Friendly Face Masks For Kids

Saturday, 29 August 2020, 2:54 pm
Press Release: Hutt City Council

Mask making at Common Unity

A local project in Lower Hutt aims to reduce stress and anxiety experienced by some children by sewing colourful and fun masks and giving them away. ‘Friendly Face’ re-useable face masks will be free to children in Lower Hutt through a new partnership between Common Unity Aotearoa and Hutt City Council.

The masks are made on site at Common Unity in Fairfield by volunteers who will hold sewing bees where the bright, colourful and fun masks are made. Members of the community will also be able to attend free sewing classes so they can learn how to make their own masks.

Hutt City Council is supporting the project through a $1000 grant from the Community Resilience Fund to assist with the cost of materials and community sewing workshops. Council will also purchase some of the masks for staff and for every purchase, a mask will be donated.

Julia Milne from Common Unity Aotearoa says she started to think about the ways they could help when they heard stories of children at local schools feeling anxious about wearing masks. "I’m really pleased that we’ve partnered with Hutt City Council in this way."

Lower Hutt Mayor Campbell Barry says it’s great to see local organisations stepping up in Lower Hutt to ensure people can access face masks.

"As we continue the fight against COVID-19, it’s heartening to see local groups like Common Unity and Team Naenae Trust making and supplying masks to school children.

"We know a lot of students in Lower Hutt use public transport daily. As Mayor, I’m proud to see these organisations removing barriers to mask ownership, especially as they become compulsory from Monday onwards."

Council’s Chief Executive Jo Miller says supporting projects like this can help make a positive difference. "Community and kindness are at the heart of this partnership with Common Unity and with the other local projects like this we’re supporting. We don’t want anyone to be worried about wearing a mask or face covering. By supporting this community project we’re helping get the message out that it’s not only safer, but it’s really cool to wear a mask. These masks are fun and I’m sure children will enjoy wearing them."

Common Unity is also keen to hear from local businesses that have spare new material which could be donated to the project. "Part of our kaupapa at Common Unity is to do everything we can to reduce waste. If fabric businesses have spare offcuts of suitable material we would be very pleased to hear from them," says Julia Milne.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Hutt City Council on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Christchurch Mosque Attack Sentencing: Terrorist Sentenced To Life In Jail Without Parole

The man who carried out the mosque attacks in Christchurch on 15 March 2019 has been sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of ever leaving jail.
Australian Brenton Tarrant, 29, has admitted 51 charges of murder, 40 of attempted murder and one charge of terrorism.
He has received the historic sentence in the High Court at Christchurch today. It marks the first time a convicted person has ever been imprisoned with no possibility of parole... More>>

 

Polls: Second COVID-19 Wave And Lockdowns Reduce Trust In Government By 3%

Overall trust and confidence in the Ministry of Health and Government’s response to managing COVID-19 has fallen 3% following the second wave of infection and lockdowns. Overall trust was 82% in mid-July 2020. It is 79% in late August. This is down from ... More>>

ALSO:

Election Promises: National Will Back New Zealand’s Small Businesses

A National Government will back the private sector, in particular our small businesses, to create jobs and get the economy moving again, National Party Leader Judith Collins says. At the announcement of National’s Small Business plan today, Ms Collins pointed ... More>>

ALSO:

Gordon Campbell: On The Needlessly Secretive Mosque Attacks Inquiry

With a sigh, the emperor ordered the coffin removed from the premises. The process had ended up defeating the original purpose. Much the same seems to have happened with the Royal Commission of Inquiry into the Christchurch mosque attacks... More>>

ALSO:

Alison McCulloch - This Is Not a Democracy

Aren’t we lucky, we’re constantly told, that we live in a democracy, a government by and of and for the people. Except our system of government is none of those things.More>>

ALSO:


Gordon Campbell: On The Sorry Plight Of The International Education Sector

Tourism and international education have been two of the sectors hardest hit by the pandemic. They’re both key export industries. Yet the government response to them has been strikingly different. Tourism got a $400 million boost in this year’s Budget, and another $20.1 million package targeted at boosting regional tourism.
More>>

ALSO:

Covid-19: Auckland Level 3 Restrictions To Continue To Sunday Night - Ardern

Covid-19 restrictions will continue at their current level until at least 11.59pm on Sunday night. Masks will also become mandatory on public transport. More>>

ALSO:

Public Service Association: Condemns Internal Affairs Job Cuts

Union members condemn the Department of Internal Affair’s plans to slash jobs in Wellington and Auckland, replacing them with a significantly smaller number of roles in based mostly in Christchurch. The DIA restructure eliminates over a hundred ... More>>

Parliament Returns: Determinations Of The Business Committee For 18 August 2020

Agreed, That the House will sit on Tuesday, 18 August 2020, Wednesday, 19 August 2020, Tuesday, 25 August 2020, and Wednesday, 26 August 2020 and adjourn after general business, any ministerial statements, and any Government notices of motion. (SO 79) ... More>>

Covid-19: Security Enhancements For Managed Isolation

Additional security systems, including thermal CCTV that triggers an alarm if returnees break out, will be rolled out to all Managed Isolation and Quarantine Facilities, Housing Minister Megan Woods announced today. More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 


 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 