Motorists Asked To Avoid The Area - Crash: Napier City - Eastern
Saturday, 29 August 2020, 2:59 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Emergency services are responding to a crash at the
intersection of Georges Drive and Kennedy Road in
Napier.
The two-vehicle crash was reported to Police
at about 2.40pm.
One vehicle has reportedly
rolled.
There is no current information available
about injuries.
The crash is causing traffic delays
and motorists are being asked to avoid the
area.
