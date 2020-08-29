The Road Is Closed And Diversions Are In Place - Serious Crash In Clover Park, Auckland
Saturday, 29 August 2020, 11:13 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Emergency services are responding to a report of a
serious crash on Boundary Road in Clover Park,
Auckland.
The single-vehicle crash was reported around
6.20pm.
The road is closed and diversions are in
place.
Motorists are advised to expect delays or avoid
the area if
possible.
