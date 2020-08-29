Fatal Crash - Update: Serious Crash In Clover Park, Auckland - Counties Manukau
Saturday, 29 August 2020, 11:17 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Police can confirm one person has died following a
serious crash on Boundary Road in Clover Park,
Auckland.
The single-vehicle crash was reported around
6.20pm.
The road remains closed and motorists are
asked to avoid the area.
Enquiries are ongoing into
the circumstances of the
crash.
