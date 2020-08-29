The Intersection Of Georges Drive And Kennedy Road, Napier Has Re-opened Following An Earlier Crash
Saturday, 29 August 2020, 11:18 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
No one was injured in the two-vehicle crash from this
afternoon.
Police would like to thank motorists for
their patience while the crash scene was
cleared.
© Scoop Media
Join the Scoop Citizen Community
20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:
Become a member
Find out more