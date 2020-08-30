Fatal Crash In Waihi
Sunday, 30 August 2020, 7:08 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Police can confirm that one person has died following a
serious crash on Landlyst Road in Waihi today.
The
single-vehicle crash involving a motorbike was reported
around 3pm.
Enquiries are ongoing into the
circumstances of the
crash.
