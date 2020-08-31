Diversions In Place - Crash: Great Road South, Huntly - Waikato
Monday, 31 August 2020, 7:32 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Police are currently responding to a truck crash on Great
Road South, Huntly.
The crash was reported to Police
at about 7.14am.
Initial indications are that one
person has received moderate injuries.
The southbound
land is blocked and diversions are in
place.
