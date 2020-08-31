Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

New Zealand Needs Its Own Food Safety Standards Authority

Monday, 31 August 2020, 8:00 am
Press Release: GE Free NZ

New Zealand needs to establish its own Food Standards Authority. The call has been prompted over the lack of notification to engage New Zealand consumers and food producers in a review of Food Standards Australia New Zealand (FSANZ) Act. [1]

FSANZ is a trans-Tasman statutory Authority that regulates all Genetically Modified/Engineered/ gene edited foods. The role of FSANZ involves an alarming inherent conflict. On the one hand the Authority’s role is to protect the health and safety of people by maintaining a safe food supply. At the same time it is tasked with ensuring that trade and commerce in food between Countries and States is carried on in a profitable manner with the least burden on business.

FSANZ have approved over 87 GE products into the food chain and never turned down an application. FSANZ has not mandated GE labeling, nor assessed or required safety data on GE foods if eaten over the long-term in either animals or humans. This leaves consumers in the dark over what products might contain GE ingredients and their health effects.

The FSANZ Authority does not assess the safety of agrochemicals used in growing GE crops and has declared that the levels of chemical residues are the responsibility of the APVMA. * The APVMA, however, have responsibility only for assessing chemical residues for crops grown in Australia and does not conduct food safety assessments of pesticide residues in GE foods. [2]

Such evasion reveals serious problems, because GE foods now contain multiple foreign genes (stacking) inserted to confer resistance to many separate pesticides [3]. FSANZ, with no alternative justification, routinely dismiss, deride, vilify and reject scientific publications showing harm from ingestion of whole GE foods. [4][5][6][7][8]

"Nobody is responsible for testing toxic chemical residues in scores of imported GE foods that FSANZ have approved," said Jon Carapiet, spokesman for GE-Free NZ.
"Food safety is significantly undermined by this gap in regulation, but the New Zealand Minister is left as powerless as consumers in being able to address the situation.”

Unfortunately New Zealand's Minister, on the Ministerial Forum where the final sign off on a GE application is made, has no real power to challenge or require labelling, as any vote to protect consumer interests could be considered a trade barrier.

“It is extremely deceptive that FSANZ, a regulatory agency ostensibly set up to protect public health, blatantly disregards scientific evidence of harm when there is no scientific evidence to disprove the research. Peoples lives are more important than unregulated risks for easy trade,” said Claire Bleakley, president of GE-Free NZ.

"We believe that the trans Tasman FSANZ is not fit for purpose and has many inconsistencies in setting safety standards for GE foods. This is inherently unjust to the public, and there should be a dedicated Food Standards Regulatory Authority in New Zealand."

References:

*APVMA = Agricultural Pesticides and Veterinary Medicines Agency

[1]https://foodregulation.gov.au/internet/fr/publishing.nsf/Content/C2B4FE464BD6C5E7CA2585AF000200F8/$File/FSANZ%20Act%20Review%20-%20Terms%20of%20Reference.pdf
[2] personal communication
[3]https://www.foodstandards.govt.nz/consumer/gmfood/stackedgene/Pages/default.aspx
[4]https://www.foodstandards.govt.nz/consumer/gmfood/seralini/Pages/default.aspx
[5]https://www.foodstandards.govt.nz/consumer/gmfood/Pages/Response-to-Dr-Carman%27s-study.aspx
[6]https://www.foodstandards.govt.nz/consumer/chemicals/bpa/documents/BPA%20Annex%201%20Table_of_studies_BPA_26October_2011.pdf
[7]https://www.foodstandards.govt.nz/consumer/gmfood/Documents/Heinemann%20Response%20210513.pdf
[8]https://www.foodstandards.govt.nz/consumer/gmfood/Pages/Response-to-a-feeding-study-in-rats-by-Zdziarski-et-al.aspx

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from GE Free NZ on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Auckland Lockdown: 'Level 2.5' Comes With Specific Instructions


Aucklanders are waking up to life out of lockdown, with the city moving down alert levels at midnight.
But it isn't completely joining the rest of the country in level 2, instead moving to what Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern is calling "level 2.5". Aucklanders still face greater restrictions, with gatherings capped at 10 people and authorised funerals and tangihanga at 50... More>>

 

Christchurch Mosque Attacks: Terrorist Sentenced To Life In Jail Without Parole

The man who carried out the mosque attacks in Christchurch on 15 March 2019 has been sentenced to a life in prison and will never leave jail. More>>


ALSO:

Polls: Second COVID-19 Wave And Lockdowns Reduce Trust In Government By 3%

Overall trust and confidence in the Ministry of Health and Government’s response to managing COVID-19 has fallen 3% following the second wave of infection and lockdowns. Overall trust was 82% in mid-July 2020. It is 79% in late August. This is down from ... More>>

ALSO:

Election Promises: National Will Back New Zealand’s Small Businesses

A National Government will back the private sector, in particular our small businesses, to create jobs and get the economy moving again, National Party Leader Judith Collins says. At the announcement of National’s Small Business plan today, Ms Collins pointed ... More>>

ALSO:

Gordon Campbell: On The Needlessly Secretive Mosque Attacks Inquiry

With a sigh, the emperor ordered the coffin removed from the premises. The process had ended up defeating the original purpose. Much the same seems to have happened with the Royal Commission of Inquiry into the Christchurch mosque attacks... More>>

ALSO:

Alison McCulloch - This Is Not a Democracy

Aren’t we lucky, we’re constantly told, that we live in a democracy, a government by and of and for the people. Except our system of government is none of those things.More>>

ALSO:


Gordon Campbell: On The Sorry Plight Of The International Education Sector

Tourism and international education have been two of the sectors hardest hit by the pandemic. They’re both key export industries. Yet the government response to them has been strikingly different. Tourism got a $400 million boost in this year’s Budget, and another $20.1 million package targeted at boosting regional tourism.
More>>

ALSO:

Covid-19: Auckland Level 3 Restrictions To Continue To Sunday Night - Ardern

Covid-19 restrictions will continue at their current level until at least 11.59pm on Sunday night. Masks will also become mandatory on public transport. More>>

ALSO:

Public Service Association: Condemns Internal Affairs Job Cuts

Union members condemn the Department of Internal Affair’s plans to slash jobs in Wellington and Auckland, replacing them with a significantly smaller number of roles in based mostly in Christchurch. The DIA restructure eliminates over a hundred ... More>>

Parliament Returns: Determinations Of The Business Committee For 18 August 2020

Agreed, That the House will sit on Tuesday, 18 August 2020, Wednesday, 19 August 2020, Tuesday, 25 August 2020, and Wednesday, 26 August 2020 and adjourn after general business, any ministerial statements, and any Government notices of motion. (SO 79) ... More>>

Covid-19: Security Enhancements For Managed Isolation

Additional security systems, including thermal CCTV that triggers an alarm if returnees break out, will be rolled out to all Managed Isolation and Quarantine Facilities, Housing Minister Megan Woods announced today. More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 


 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 