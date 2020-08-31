Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Restaurant Month Cooks Up An Extension After Lockdown Halt

Monday, 31 August 2020, 9:55 am
Auckland Heart of the City

Heart of the City has announced an extension to Auckland Restaurant Month 2020 in a move designed to support the city centre’s hospitality industry after the latest COVID-19 restrictions.

The 10th annual showcase of Auckland city centre’s world-class dining scene was just 11 days into its month-long run when lockdown brought it to a sudden stop.

Following discussion with the businesses involved, the hugely popular event will now run until the end of September.

More than 120 eateries have come back on board to continue their involvement, offering over 140 special menus and offers deliciously priced at $15 or less, $25, $40 and $55 and over.

Viv Beck, Heart of the City Chief Executive, says that this is a great opportunity for Aucklanders to get a second bite of Restaurant Month, an event that Aucklanders have embraced for the last 9 years, which was proving to be a huge hit with sold out events and lots of positive commentary.

“The impact from COVID on the hospitality sector has been extremely tough, which is why we are inviting people back to enjoy all the culinary experiences that this iconic city centre event delivers,” says Beck.

“Diners can now delve back into the world of flavours and diverse dishes offered in the city centre, and by doing so they’ll make a significant difference to our businesses right now.“

Those who bought tickets to the sold-out Chef’s Table series, hosted by the likes of Sid Sahrawat, Michael Dearth, Kyle Street and Jordan MacDonald, will also be pleased to hear the events have been rescheduled.

Mediterranean restaurant Vivace has been serving city centre guests for more than 25 years. Owner Mandy Lusk and the team are supportive of the extension and hope this will get the tills ringing again now the city centre has opened back up.

“Restaurant Month was off to such a great start in early August, so it was just quite heart-breaking having to halt. We’re so excited that Restaurant Month is being extended, allowing us to pick up where we left off. Our customers will be thrilled and it’s a wonderful opportunity for the city centre’s dining scene.”

For more information on Restaurant Month 2020 in the Heart of the City, including a full list of participating restaurants, menus and offers, visit www.heartofthecity.co.nz.

