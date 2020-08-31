Weather To Swing Into Spring

MetService is forecasting changeable weather for much of the country this week, with bursts of rain or showers, snow to low levels over the South Island, periods of strong to gale force winds, and wildly swinging temperatures likely.

A strong northwesterly flow ahead of a front is expected to bring heavy rain to western parts of the South Island including the Southern Alps today, and severe gales to eastern parts of southern and central New Zealand.

A period of heavy snow is also forecast for inland parts of Canterbury tomorrow, and many South Island roads may be affected by snow. Severe Weather Warnings and Watches have been issued.

Blustery northwesterly winds will push-up temperatures in eastern parts of the country today, with some towns breaking into the twenties.

MetService Meteorologist Peter Little explains, “Gisborne is headed for a high of 22°C today, around 6°C above average for this time of year, while Christchurch and Timaru are aiming for 20°C and 21°C respectively, which is 6°C to 7°C above normal for them."