Local Road Speed Limits Bylaw Review Begins

Monday, 31 August 2020, 11:58 am
Press Release: Marlborough District Council

A local road speed limits bylaw review that considers changing the speed limits on some of Marlborough’s roads is underway and Council wants your feedback.

The Local Road Speed Limits Bylaw Review looks at the region’s top 10 per cent of local roads that will benefit the most from speed limit changes.

Blenheim roads that feature in this review include Alabama Road East, School Road, Dry Hills Lane, Old Renwick Road, Blicks Lane, Rene Street, Thomsons Ford Road, Rose Manor Drive, Rembrandt Drive, Spencer Place, Battys Road, David Street, Beaver Road, Hutcheson Street, Seymour Street and Alfred Street.

In Picton, roads under review include London Quay, High Street, Wellington Street and Endeavour Lane. In Tuamarina, Hunter Road, Blind Creek Road, Campbells Road and Cotterill Street are all included in the review.

Marlborough Roads Manager, Steve Murrin, says the review will focus on roads where the need for safer speed limits is considered most urgent.

“This review will make sure that the speed limits in place are appropriate for each road’s design, safety characteristics and environment,” Mr Murrin said.

“We want to reduce injury on our roads, and managing speeds is one way of doing that but we need the community’s help.”

“I encourage everyone to take the time to make a formal submission before the feedback period closes at 5.00 pm on Friday 25 September.

“People can also attend a hearing at Council during the week of 5 October to give us their views before the updated bylaw is adopted in November,” Mr Murrin said.

Marlborough Roads has taken on board the public feedback received in recent years on all of the region’s local road speed limits. The Government recently announced new legislation that will consider speed limits for all roads in each local authority under a district-wide speed plan. Rather than delay Marlborough’s local road speed limits bylaw review and wait for this legislation to become law, Councillors have decided to progress the review of Marlborough’s local roads where a speed limit change is considered most urgent. The remaining roads included in the 2019 public engagement will be reviewed later, under the district-wide plan.

“Those who provided feedback to Council last year on the speed limits review can be assured their submissions will be taken into account as part of the review,” Mr Murrin said.

To access a copy of the Local Road Speed Limits Bylaw Review Statement of Proposal document, and to make a submission, visit: www.marlborough.govt.nz/your-council/bylaws/speed-limit-bylaw-2014/proposed-speed-limit-bylaw-2020-local-roads/?ed-step=1

Submission forms will also be available at Council reception in Blenheim, Marlborough District Library (Blenheim) and the Picton Library and Service Centre.

