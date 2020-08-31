Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

PINK Up Your Pace For A Pink Ribbon Walk – Sign Up Now!

Monday, 31 August 2020, 12:41 pm
Press Release: NZ Breast Cancer Foundation

Grab your pals, put on your pinkest outfit, and walk for the ones you love – Pink Ribbon Walks are once again hitting pavements around the country this October and November, and early bird tickets are selling out fast!

Pink Ribbon Walks are taking place in Auckland, Wellington, Christchurch and Queenstown, and tickets are available at www.pinkribbonwalk.co.nz. For a limited time, early bird tickets can be bought from $35 (until 11 September).

Breast Cancer Foundation NZ’s (BCFNZ) Pink Ribbon Walks are annual fundraisers which celebrate breast cancer survivors, remember those who have been lost, promote breast health awareness, and raise much-needed funds to work towards BCFNZ’s vision of zero deaths from breast cancer. In New Zealand, nine women a day are diagnosed with breast cancer, and more than 650 deaths occur each year.

The walks are accessible to everyone, no matter what their age or fitness level. People are encouraged to walk at their own pace, rather than compete for first place. There are 5km or 10km routes, and those who are aren’t keen on walking can still take part by signing up to be a volunteer marshal or cheer squad member.

“The Pink Ribbon Walks are a fantastic opportunity for supporters and survivors to come together and be a part of something special,” says Evangelia Henderson, chief executive at Breast Cancer Foundation NZ.

“The camaraderie between walkers is always remarkable to see, as communities come together to help us achieve our vision of zero deaths from breast cancer. The funds raised will go towards our life-saving work in research, patient support and education.”

Pink Ribbon Walks are taking place in:

Queenstown

Date: 11th October 2020

Location: Queenstown Gardens

Time: 10:15am: Pre-event entertainment starts

Christchurch

Date: 17th October 2020

Location: North Hagley Park, Christchurch

Time: 2:15pm: Pre-event entertainment starts

Wellington

Date: 7th November 2020

Location: Frank Kitts Park, Wellington

Time: 2:15pm: Pre-event entertainment starts

Auckland

Date: 14th November 2020

Location: Auckland Domain

Time: 2:15pm: Pre-event entertainment starts

Tickets can be bought at www.pinkribbonwalk.co.nz

About Breast Cancer in New Zealand

  • More than 3,300 women a year are diagnosed with breast cancer in NZ – that’s 9 women a day
  • 90-95% of women who are diagnosed with breast cancer have no family history of the disease
  • Around 350 NZ women under the age of 45 (when free mammograms start) will be diagnosed with breast cancer this year – that’s one woman a day
  • More than 650 women will die of breast cancer this year – about the size of a large primary school
  • The earlier breast cancer is found, the better the outcome. The 10-year survival rate is 92% if the cancer is detected by regular screening mammogram
  • Breast Cancer Foundation NZ recommends women consider having yearly breast screening mammograms at age 40-49 years of age, then screen every two years from age 50
  • Free screening is available for women from age 45 through BreastScreen Aotearoa

About Breast Cancer Foundation NZ

Breast Cancer Foundation NZ is a not-for-profit organisation that depends on individual donations, community fundraising, grants from trusts and foundations and partnerships with business for its work in breast cancer education and awareness, medical research and training grants, advocacy, and supporting women with breast cancer. BCFNZ’s programmes are evidence-based, overseen by its medical advisory committee. The pink ribbon symbol is a trademark of the foundation in New Zealand.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from NZ Breast Cancer Foundation on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Auckland Lockdown: 'Level 2.5' Comes With Specific Instructions


Aucklanders are waking up to life out of lockdown, with the city moving down alert levels at midnight.
But it isn't completely joining the rest of the country in level 2, instead moving to what Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern is calling "level 2.5". Aucklanders still face greater restrictions, with gatherings capped at 10 people and authorised funerals and tangihanga at 50... More>>

 

Christchurch Mosque Attacks: Terrorist Sentenced To Life In Jail Without Parole

The man who carried out the mosque attacks in Christchurch on 15 March 2019 has been sentenced to a life in prison and will never leave jail. More>>


ALSO:

Polls: Second COVID-19 Wave And Lockdowns Reduce Trust In Government By 3%

Overall trust and confidence in the Ministry of Health and Government’s response to managing COVID-19 has fallen 3% following the second wave of infection and lockdowns. Overall trust was 82% in mid-July 2020. It is 79% in late August. This is down from ... More>>

ALSO:

Election Promises: National Will Back New Zealand’s Small Businesses

A National Government will back the private sector, in particular our small businesses, to create jobs and get the economy moving again, National Party Leader Judith Collins says. At the announcement of National’s Small Business plan today, Ms Collins pointed ... More>>

ALSO:

Gordon Campbell: On The Needlessly Secretive Mosque Attacks Inquiry

With a sigh, the emperor ordered the coffin removed from the premises. The process had ended up defeating the original purpose. Much the same seems to have happened with the Royal Commission of Inquiry into the Christchurch mosque attacks... More>>

ALSO:

Alison McCulloch - This Is Not a Democracy

Aren’t we lucky, we’re constantly told, that we live in a democracy, a government by and of and for the people. Except our system of government is none of those things.More>>

ALSO:


Gordon Campbell: On The Sorry Plight Of The International Education Sector

Tourism and international education have been two of the sectors hardest hit by the pandemic. They’re both key export industries. Yet the government response to them has been strikingly different. Tourism got a $400 million boost in this year’s Budget, and another $20.1 million package targeted at boosting regional tourism.
More>>

ALSO:

Covid-19: Auckland Level 3 Restrictions To Continue To Sunday Night - Ardern

Covid-19 restrictions will continue at their current level until at least 11.59pm on Sunday night. Masks will also become mandatory on public transport. More>>

ALSO:

Public Service Association: Condemns Internal Affairs Job Cuts

Union members condemn the Department of Internal Affair’s plans to slash jobs in Wellington and Auckland, replacing them with a significantly smaller number of roles in based mostly in Christchurch. The DIA restructure eliminates over a hundred ... More>>

Parliament Returns: Determinations Of The Business Committee For 18 August 2020

Agreed, That the House will sit on Tuesday, 18 August 2020, Wednesday, 19 August 2020, Tuesday, 25 August 2020, and Wednesday, 26 August 2020 and adjourn after general business, any ministerial statements, and any Government notices of motion. (SO 79) ... More>>

Covid-19: Security Enhancements For Managed Isolation

Additional security systems, including thermal CCTV that triggers an alarm if returnees break out, will be rolled out to all Managed Isolation and Quarantine Facilities, Housing Minister Megan Woods announced today. More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 


 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 