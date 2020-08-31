PINK Up Your Pace For A Pink Ribbon Walk – Sign Up Now!

Grab your pals, put on your pinkest outfit, and walk for the ones you love – Pink Ribbon Walks are once again hitting pavements around the country this October and November, and early bird tickets are selling out fast!

Pink Ribbon Walks are taking place in Auckland, Wellington, Christchurch and Queenstown, and tickets are available at www.pinkribbonwalk.co.nz. For a limited time, early bird tickets can be bought from $35 (until 11 September).

Breast Cancer Foundation NZ’s (BCFNZ) Pink Ribbon Walks are annual fundraisers which celebrate breast cancer survivors, remember those who have been lost, promote breast health awareness, and raise much-needed funds to work towards BCFNZ’s vision of zero deaths from breast cancer. In New Zealand, nine women a day are diagnosed with breast cancer, and more than 650 deaths occur each year.

The walks are accessible to everyone, no matter what their age or fitness level. People are encouraged to walk at their own pace, rather than compete for first place. There are 5km or 10km routes, and those who are aren’t keen on walking can still take part by signing up to be a volunteer marshal or cheer squad member.

“The Pink Ribbon Walks are a fantastic opportunity for supporters and survivors to come together and be a part of something special,” says Evangelia Henderson, chief executive at Breast Cancer Foundation NZ.

“The camaraderie between walkers is always remarkable to see, as communities come together to help us achieve our vision of zero deaths from breast cancer. The funds raised will go towards our life-saving work in research, patient support and education.”

Pink Ribbon Walks are taking place in:

Queenstown

Date: 11th October 2020

Location: Queenstown Gardens

Time: 10:15am: Pre-event entertainment starts

Christchurch

Date: 17th October 2020

Location: North Hagley Park, Christchurch

Time: 2:15pm: Pre-event entertainment starts

Wellington

Date: 7th November 2020

Location: Frank Kitts Park, Wellington

Time: 2:15pm: Pre-event entertainment starts

Auckland

Date: 14th November 2020

Location: Auckland Domain

Time: 2:15pm: Pre-event entertainment starts

Tickets can be bought at www.pinkribbonwalk.co.nz

About Breast Cancer in New Zealand

More than 3,300 women a year are diagnosed with breast cancer in NZ – that’s 9 women a day

90-95% of women who are diagnosed with breast cancer have no family history of the disease

Around 350 NZ women under the age of 45 (when free mammograms start) will be diagnosed with breast cancer this year – that’s one woman a day

More than 650 women will die of breast cancer this year – about the size of a large primary school

The earlier breast cancer is found, the better the outcome. The 10-year survival rate is 92% if the cancer is detected by regular screening mammogram

Breast Cancer Foundation NZ recommends women consider having yearly breast screening mammograms at age 40-49 years of age, then screen every two years from age 50

Free screening is available for women from age 45 through BreastScreen Aotearoa

About Breast Cancer Foundation NZ

Breast Cancer Foundation NZ is a not-for-profit organisation that depends on individual donations, community fundraising, grants from trusts and foundations and partnerships with business for its work in breast cancer education and awareness, medical research and training grants, advocacy, and supporting women with breast cancer. BCFNZ’s programmes are evidence-based, overseen by its medical advisory committee. The pink ribbon symbol is a trademark of the foundation in New Zealand.

© Scoop Media

