District Council Release Social Sector Capacity Report Regarding Impacts Of COVID-19

Queenstown Lakes District Council (QLDC) has released a Social Sector Capacity Report regarding the impacts of COVID-19, detailing the growing pressures on social sector services due to increasing community demand.

The report aims to provide a clear view of the Queenstown Lakes district's social sector’s capacity to meet increased levels of demand, along with identifiying key opportunities to re-imagine models of service delivery to address both demand and capacity.

Of the 17 social sector organisations interviewed, 12 respondents (71%) expressed demand for their services had increased, with a further 12 respondents (71%) stating they had reached their capacity to deliver to current demand.

Despite this, QLDC Community Lead, Marie Day said the report found clear evidence of resilience and hope amongst the district's social sector organisations, with an evident desire to achieve more by working together despite considerable demands introduced by COVID-19.

"It's become clear that if all parties, including local government, can work together to address capacity issues, the Queenstown Lakes social sector can achieve a sustainable future," Ms Day said.

"Some of the ways in which we can achieve this is through accessing a greater level of funding, but also through efficiencies, innovation and collaboration."

Some of that collaboration was highlighted by organisations sharing how a growing number of volunteers had come forward in the wake of COVID-19, with one respondent noting the sector was seeing a realignment of values in which people see the importance of sharing their time and helping.

The Social Sector Capacity Report was developed by QLDC's Recovery team with input from Jan Hudson (Tonic Consulting) and Kathy Dedo (LINK Upper Clutha), with further support provided by Rochelle Stewart-Allen and Hui E!

To read the report, head to https://www.qldc.govt.nz/recovery/data-reports.

