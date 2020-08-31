Name Release - Crash, Katikati

Police can now name the man who died following a crash on Main Road, Katikati on 26 August.

He was William Laurence Hill Williamson, aged 66, from Katikati.

Initial indications suggest Mr Williamson may have died as a result of a medical event.

Our thoughts are with his family and loved ones.

Enquiries into the circumstances of the crash are ongoing.

