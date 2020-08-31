Name Release - Crash, Katikati
Monday, 31 August 2020, 1:26 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Police can now name the man who died following a crash on
Main Road, Katikati on 26 August.
He was William
Laurence Hill Williamson, aged 66, from
Katikati.
Initial indications suggest Mr Williamson
may have died as a result of a medical event.
Our
thoughts are with his family and loved ones.
Enquiries
into the circumstances of the crash are
ongoing.
© Scoop Media
Join the Scoop Citizen Community
20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:
Become a member
Find out more
Aucklanders are waking up to life out of lockdown, with the city moving down alert levels at midnight.
But it isn't completely joining the rest of the country in level 2, instead moving to what Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern is calling "level 2.5". Aucklanders still face greater restrictions, with gatherings capped at 10 people and authorised funerals and tangihanga at 50... More>>