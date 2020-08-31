Diversions Are In Place Around The Mataura Area Due To A Large Fire
Monday, 31 August 2020, 2:26 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Road closures are in place while emergency services
respond to a building fire on Kana Street (State Highway
93), Mataura.
The fire was reported about
1:40pm.
A number of diversions are in place around
Mataura and traffic is being diverted up State Highway
1.
Motorists are asked to avoid the area and expect
significant
delays.
