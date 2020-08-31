Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Submissions Sought On Proposed Speed Limit Change To SH60 Tākaka

Monday, 31 August 2020, 2:35 pm
Press Release: NZTA


Public consultation opens Tuesday, 1 September, on Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency’s proposed speed limit changes on State Highway 60 (SH60), between Paines Ford and Tākaka in Tasman District.

Making sure speed limits are safe and appropriate for this road is one of the best things Waka Kotahi can do to help prevent people being killed or seriously injured in crashes, says Waka Kotahi Director Regional Relationships Jim Harland.

“No matter what causes a crash, speed is always a factor in the severity. Put simply, the speed of impact can be the difference between walking away or being carried away from a crash,” he says.

Waka Kotahi is proposing a speed limit of 80km/h limit from 100m south-west of Paines Ford Bridge to 270m south of Motupipi Street – just under 3 km.

“This section of State Highway 60 runs past the popular Paines Ford recreation area and the Golden Bay Community Health Centre. We’ve heard from some people in the community that they are worried about the safety of the elderly, young children, tourists and visitors. We also know that people are regularly crossing a highway with limited visibility in places, making it harder for them to judge approaching traffic speeds.

“We are constructing a shared path for people to walk and cycle between Tākaka and Paines Ford alongside the state highway. This work is well underway and, together with the proposed speed limit, will make SH60 safer for everyone.”

Paines Ford currently has a seasonal speed limit of 80 km/h over the summer peak. At all other times, the speed limit is 100 km/h. Between 2009 and 2018, on the section from Paines Ford to Tākaka township, there were 10 crashes in total, and five serious injuries.

Formal public consultation on the proposed changes to speed limits on SH60 between Paines Ford and Tākaka will run from 1 September to 28 September 2020.

What we’re proposing between Tākaka and Paines Ford

The proposed speed limit changes are:

  • Changing the speed limit 70m south of Paines Ford to Paines Ford from 100km/h to 80km/h
  • Changing the speed limit through Paines Ford from 100km/h (80km/h over the summer peak) to 80km/h
  • Changing the speed limit between Paines Ford and Tākaka from 100km/h to 80km/h.

How can I have my say?

You can make a submission on the proposed changes by:

· Downloading and completing the electronic feedback form from Tuesday, 1 September: https://nzta.govt.nz/projects/sh60-upper-takaka-to-takaka-speed-review/

·

· Sending us an email tasman.speed.reviews@nzta.govt.nz

·

· Call 0800 44 44 49 and Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency will send you a form.

·

  • Feedback closes 5pm on Monday 28 September, 2020.

Still to come: SH60 Upper Tākaka and Upper Tākaka to Paines Ford speed reviews

During community engagement in 2019, Waka Kotahi asked for feedback on proposals for safer speed limits on SH60 between Upper Tākaka and Tākaka.

Waka Kotahi will be formally consulting on the Upper Tākaka and Upper Tākaka to Paines Ford sections once the Takaka Hill repairs are complete, and once the community has been asked to provide feedback about speeds and speed limits on the remaining sections of SH60. A date is yet to be confirmed.

The review of speed limits is part of the Safe Network Programme, which is delivering proven safety interventions on our highest risk intersections and roads across New Zealand. Aligned to New Zealand’s Road Safety Strategy, Road to Zero 2020 – 2030, the Safe Network Programme aims to reduce the number of people killed or seriously injured on our roads by focusing on safe roads and roadsides, safe and appropriate speeds, and safe level crossings.

Links to more information about speed management and the Safe Network Programme:

· More speed management FAQs

· Speed management background

· Speed review locations

· How speed contributes to the seriousness of crashes in New Zealand

· Speed fact sheet [PDF, 169 KB]

· Deciding Speed Limits – The process

· Mythbusting speed

· Safe Network Programme FAQs

Plan ahead for a safe, enjoyable journey. Keep up to date with:

· Traffic updates: journeys.nzta.govt.nz/traffic

______________ ___________________________________

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from NZTA on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Auckland Lockdown: 'Level 2.5' Comes With Specific Instructions


Aucklanders are waking up to life out of lockdown, with the city moving down alert levels at midnight.
But it isn't completely joining the rest of the country in level 2, instead moving to what Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern is calling "level 2.5". Aucklanders still face greater restrictions, with gatherings capped at 10 people and authorised funerals and tangihanga at 50... More>>

 

Christchurch Mosque Attacks: Terrorist Sentenced To Life In Jail Without Parole

The man who carried out the mosque attacks in Christchurch on 15 March 2019 has been sentenced to a life in prison and will never leave jail. More>>


ALSO:

Polls: Second COVID-19 Wave And Lockdowns Reduce Trust In Government By 3%

Overall trust and confidence in the Ministry of Health and Government’s response to managing COVID-19 has fallen 3% following the second wave of infection and lockdowns. Overall trust was 82% in mid-July 2020. It is 79% in late August. This is down from ... More>>

ALSO:

Election Promises: National Will Back New Zealand’s Small Businesses

A National Government will back the private sector, in particular our small businesses, to create jobs and get the economy moving again, National Party Leader Judith Collins says. At the announcement of National’s Small Business plan today, Ms Collins pointed ... More>>

ALSO:

Gordon Campbell: On The Needlessly Secretive Mosque Attacks Inquiry

With a sigh, the emperor ordered the coffin removed from the premises. The process had ended up defeating the original purpose. Much the same seems to have happened with the Royal Commission of Inquiry into the Christchurch mosque attacks... More>>

ALSO:

Alison McCulloch - This Is Not a Democracy

Aren’t we lucky, we’re constantly told, that we live in a democracy, a government by and of and for the people. Except our system of government is none of those things.More>>

ALSO:


Gordon Campbell: On The Sorry Plight Of The International Education Sector

Tourism and international education have been two of the sectors hardest hit by the pandemic. They’re both key export industries. Yet the government response to them has been strikingly different. Tourism got a $400 million boost in this year’s Budget, and another $20.1 million package targeted at boosting regional tourism.
More>>

ALSO:

Covid-19: Auckland Level 3 Restrictions To Continue To Sunday Night - Ardern

Covid-19 restrictions will continue at their current level until at least 11.59pm on Sunday night. Masks will also become mandatory on public transport. More>>

ALSO:

Public Service Association: Condemns Internal Affairs Job Cuts

Union members condemn the Department of Internal Affair’s plans to slash jobs in Wellington and Auckland, replacing them with a significantly smaller number of roles in based mostly in Christchurch. The DIA restructure eliminates over a hundred ... More>>

Parliament Returns: Determinations Of The Business Committee For 18 August 2020

Agreed, That the House will sit on Tuesday, 18 August 2020, Wednesday, 19 August 2020, Tuesday, 25 August 2020, and Wednesday, 26 August 2020 and adjourn after general business, any ministerial statements, and any Government notices of motion. (SO 79) ... More>>

Covid-19: Security Enhancements For Managed Isolation

Additional security systems, including thermal CCTV that triggers an alarm if returnees break out, will be rolled out to all Managed Isolation and Quarantine Facilities, Housing Minister Megan Woods announced today. More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 


 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 