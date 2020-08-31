Fatal Crash, Stoke
Monday, 31 August 2020, 7:13 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
A person has died following a crash in Stoke this
evening.
A car collided with a fence on Main Road at
5.15pm.
The driver, the sole occupant of the car, was
unresponsive when emergency services arrived and was unable
to be revived.
Enquiries are under way into the
circumstances of the
crash.
