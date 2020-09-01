Seeking Feedback On Dunedin Sports Facilities

Dunedin City Council wants to know what people think about the city’s sports facilities and is asking for feedback from today.

The DCC owns 85 sports facilities, including sports fields, parks, outdoor courts, bowls clubs and indoor venues such as the Edgar Centre, Forsyth Barr Stadium and gymnasiums.

DCC is asking people to fill out a survey about the sports they play (socially or competitively), how the facilities meet their needs and what barriers they face to being as active as they would like.

Acting Group Manager Parks and Recreation Scott MacLean says, “Information from this survey along with feedback from representatives of sports and recreation organisations and codes will help us assess the needs of the different groups, identify any gaps and consider expected future sports and recreation trends.”

“Sport and recreation activities are important to the health of Dunedin people so we would like to hear from them about what they think the future of their activities may look like. We also want them to tell us if there are any cultural concerns we haven’t considered.”

Water sports will not be part of the review, but the DCC will be looking at them in the future.

A plan for the future of DCC sports and recreation facilities will be released next year.

The survey is available at dunedin.govt.nz/sports-strategy-feedback until 30 September 2020.

© Scoop Media

