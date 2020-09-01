Diversions In Place - Crash, Caversham, Dunedin City - Southern
Tuesday, 1 September 2020, 11:46 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Emergency services are responding to a two-vehicle crash
at the intersection of Barnes Drive and State Highway, 1
Caversham.
Police were advised of the crash at about
11.20am.
There is no current information available
about injuries.
The road is closed around the crash
site and diversions are in
place.
