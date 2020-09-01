Kaipara District Council Awards Funds To 12 Mangawhai Organisations

A total of $132,320.00 has been awarded in the latest funding round for the Mangawhai Endowment Lands Account (MELA).

Funds include $20,435.00 to Mangawhai Activity Zone for two shade structures for the skate area, surface clean treatment, and repainting the white lines on the soccer field; $19,000.00 to the Mangawhai Domain Society for hardfill material, labour and hire equipment, and some new aluminium double-glazed windows and labour; $10,000.00 to Mangawhai Waka Ama to help pay for a new 6-person waka; and $16,127.00 to Mangawhai Heads Volunteer Lifeguard Service for construction of a new roof over decking areas. Other groups including NZ Fairy Tern Charitable Trust, Mangawhai Library Hall Trust, and Mangawhai Football Club also received funds. The full list of successful recipients can be found on kaipara.govt.nz/mela.

Chair of the MELA Committee, Councillor Peter Wethey, was pleased to see a wide range of groups receive much needed funding in this latest round.

“Mangawhai is home to many organisations who work tirelessly for our community. We’re delighted to allocate funding for these exciting projects that will see immense benefit for the area,” says Councillor Wethey.

Previous projects that have received MELA funding include Mangawhai Public Library for folding tables; Mangawhai Tracks Charitable Trust to contribute towards the boardwalk; and Mangawhai Domain for showers and installation.

ABOUT MELA:

The Mangawhai Endowment Lands Account (MELA) is managed under the Mangawhai Lands Empowering Act 1966 [sic]. MELA was created on dissolution of the Mangawhai Harbour Board, which had significant assets in the Mangawhai area. On dissolution, the cash and income from land assets not transferred to the Northland Harbour Board for port purposes, were invested to provide grant funding for county purposes that benefit or tend to benefit the district (that being a defined area).

