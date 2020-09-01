Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Committee Recommends Lobbying For Swimming Ban In Aratiatia Rapids

Tuesday, 1 September 2020, 6:05 pm
Press Release: Waikato Regional Council

Waikato regional councillors will be asked to vote on a committee recommendation to lobby for legislation which will enable swimming to be banned in the Aratiatia rapids.

It’s among a number of decisions made by a three-person hearings committee set up to consider submissions on proposed changes to the Navigation Safety Bylaw.

Last Friday (28 August), Taupō District Council, Mercury and the Department of Conservation told the committee that prohibition at the rapids would help to prevent the loss of more lives and should be included in the bylaw.

It followed the death of Rachael de Jong while swimming with friends on Waitangi Day 2017 after the floodgates of the Aratiatia Dam were opened.

The committee was told that a steel fence subsequently erected has made it extremely difficult to access the pool, and new graphic signage has been designed to emphasise the dangers and to stop people from entering the water. Education programmes involving all agencies, including regional council harbourmasters, have also been run in the Taupō district.

Hearings committee chair Stu Kneebone said councillors felt strongly that more needed to be done. But during lengthy deliberations the committee agreed with legal advice that the Navigation Safety Bylaw is unable to be used as a mechanism for banning swimming at the rapids.

The committee heard that swimming can be banned where it impedes the safe navigation of vessels, but because boats can’t enter the rapids the bylaw can’t be used. It would also make it impossible for harbourmasters to enforce the rule, the committee agreed.

Instead, the committee will ask regional councillors later this month to back a recommendation that would see the council join with other agencies to lobby for legislative change to prohibit public swimming in the rapids.

Councillors will also vote on a committee recommendation asking the Department of Conservation to investigate its ability to limit public access via the Conservation Act, and for all concerned parties to consider their liabilities under the Health and Safety at Work Act.

“At the end of the day there is nothing you can do to stop a determined person,” Cr Kneebone said.

“We agree that swimming in the rapids is unsafe. There are other options that should be explored, such as the Conservation and Health and Safety at Work Acts. But to get legislative change to ban swimming we need to join together to lobby for it.”

During the hearing the committee also received a request from the Piarere ski club to create an additional area for waterskiing further upstream on the Waikato River. However, during deliberations the committee agreed such a move would increase the risk for vessel users, particularly around Finlay Park and Epworth Camp.

In a separate issue, it was agreed by the committee that the council’s harbourmasters would work with members of the public to carry out safety assessments for swim zones and towing access lanes at Hahei and Whangapoua.

The committee also voted 2-1 against increasing the Whitianga Waterway speed zone from 3 knots to 5 knots.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Waikato Regional Council on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On The Challenges We Face In Securing Covid-19 Vaccines

The early wave of Covid-19 vaccines appear unlikely to deliver a complete shield against getting the infection, as (say) a measles inoculation comes close to providing. They seem more likely to resemble a flu vaccine. Meaning: they will reduce (but not eliminate) the risk of contracting the disease, and will also hopefully reduce the risk of experiencing severe symptoms should an infection occur. We are going to need to be realistic about what even a relatively successful vaccine can deliver. Set the expectations too high and the outcomes could easily erode public trust in the entire vaccination programme.... More>>

 

James Shaw Speech: On Green School

Kia ora koutou katoa. Thank you for joining me. On Wednesday last week I announced as Associate Finance Minister that the Government would support a shovel-ready construction project at the Green School in Taranaki. The decision I made to support this project ... More>>

ALSO:

Christchurch Mosque Attacks: March 15 Offender Designated As Terrorist Entity

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has announced the offender responsible for the Christchurch terror attack on 15 March 2019 has been designated as a terrorist entity.
“Designating the offender is an important demonstration of New Zealand’s condemnation of terrorism and violent extremism in all forms,” Jacinda Ardern said. More>>


ALSO:

Polls: Second COVID-19 Wave And Lockdowns Reduce Trust In Government By 3%

Overall trust and confidence in the Ministry of Health and Government’s response to managing COVID-19 has fallen 3% following the second wave of infection and lockdowns. Overall trust was 82% in mid-July 2020. It is 79% in late August. This is down from ... More>>

ALSO:

Election Promises: National Will Back New Zealand’s Small Businesses

A National Government will back the private sector, in particular our small businesses, to create jobs and get the economy moving again, National Party Leader Judith Collins says. At the announcement of National’s Small Business plan today, Ms Collins pointed ... More>>

ALSO:

Gordon Campbell: On The Needlessly Secretive Mosque Attacks Inquiry

With a sigh, the emperor ordered the coffin removed from the premises. The process had ended up defeating the original purpose. Much the same seems to have happened with the Royal Commission of Inquiry into the Christchurch mosque attacks... More>>

ALSO:

Covid-19: 'Level 2.5' For Auckland Comes With Specific Instructions

Aucklanders are waking up to life out of lockdown, but with different restrictions to the rest of New Zealand. More>>

ALSO:

Gordon Campbell: On The Sorry Plight Of The International Education Sector

Tourism and international education have been two of the sectors hardest hit by the pandemic. They’re both key export industries. Yet the government response to them has been strikingly different. Tourism got a $400 million boost in this year’s Budget, and another $20.1 million package targeted at boosting regional tourism.
More>>

ALSO:

Covid-19: Auckland Level 3 Restrictions To Continue To Sunday Night - Ardern

Covid-19 restrictions will continue at their current level until at least 11.59pm on Sunday night. Masks will also become mandatory on public transport. More>>

ALSO:

Public Service Association: Condemns Internal Affairs Job Cuts

Union members condemn the Department of Internal Affair’s plans to slash jobs in Wellington and Auckland, replacing them with a significantly smaller number of roles in based mostly in Christchurch. The DIA restructure eliminates over a hundred ... More>>

Parliament Returns: Determinations Of The Business Committee For 18 August 2020

Agreed, That the House will sit on Tuesday, 18 August 2020, Wednesday, 19 August 2020, Tuesday, 25 August 2020, and Wednesday, 26 August 2020 and adjourn after general business, any ministerial statements, and any Government notices of motion. (SO 79) ... More>>


work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 


 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 