Road Remains Closed, Serious Crash Unit To Attend - Update - Serious Incident, Ngatea - Waikato
Wednesday, 2 September 2020, 7:54 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police
A man has died following a serious incident on Orchard
West Road (SH2), where he was found injured earlier this
morning.
Police were called about
6.20am.
Initial indications suggest the man had been
involved in a crash.
The road will remain closed for
some time while the Serious Crash Unit examines the
scene.
Motorists should continue to avoid the
area.
