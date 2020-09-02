Oil spill, road closed - Kawatiri-Murchison Highway
Wednesday, 2 September 2020, 9:16 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Kawatiri-Murchison Highway, between Owen Valley West Road
and Nuggety Creek Road, at Longford is closed due to an oil
spill.
Motorists are advised to avoid the area while
contractors clean up the
road.
