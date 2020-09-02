Missing Wellington Man Located
The 20-year-old man reported missing from his home in Cannons Creek earlier today has been found.
Police would like to thank all those who provided information and assistance to help us locate him.
James Shaw Speech: On Green School
Kia ora koutou katoa. Thank you for joining me. On Wednesday last week I announced as Associate Finance Minister that the Government would support a shovel-ready construction project at the Green School in Taranaki. The decision I made to support this project ... More>>
Christchurch Mosque Attacks: March 15 Offender Designated As Terrorist Entity
Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has announced the offender responsible for the Christchurch terror attack on 15 March 2019 has been designated as a terrorist entity.
“Designating the offender is an important demonstration of New Zealand’s condemnation of terrorism and violent extremism in all forms,” Jacinda Ardern said. More>>
Polls: Second COVID-19 Wave And Lockdowns Reduce Trust In Government By 3%
Overall trust and confidence in the Ministry of Health and Government’s response to managing COVID-19 has fallen 3% following the second wave of infection and lockdowns. Overall trust was 82% in mid-July 2020. It is 79% in late August. This is down from ... More>>
Election Promises: National Will Back New Zealand’s Small Businesses
A National Government will back the private sector, in particular our small businesses, to create jobs and get the economy moving again, National Party Leader Judith Collins says. At the announcement of National’s Small Business plan today, Ms Collins pointed ... More>>
Gordon Campbell: On The Needlessly Secretive Mosque Attacks Inquiry
With a sigh, the emperor ordered the coffin removed from the premises. The process had ended up defeating the original purpose. Much the same seems to have happened with the Royal Commission of Inquiry into the Christchurch mosque attacks... More>>
Cannabis: Survey Shows Cannabis Referendum Too Close To Call
With the General Election only weeks away, an independent survey of 1,300 Kiwis shows the referendum on legalising the personal use of cannabis is on a knife-edge. When asked to make a choice between supporting or opposing the Cannabis Legalisation More>>
Covid-19: 'Level 2.5' For Auckland Comes With Specific Instructions
Aucklanders are waking up to life out of lockdown, but with different restrictions to the rest of New Zealand. More>>
Gordon Campbell: On The Sorry Plight Of The International Education Sector
Tourism and international education have been two of the sectors hardest hit by the pandemic. They're both key export industries. Yet the government response to them has been strikingly different. Tourism got a $400 million boost in this year's Budget, and another $20.1 million package targeted at boosting regional tourism.
