Update: Road To Remain Closed Overnight - Serious Crash, SH6, Makarewa - Southern
Wednesday, 2 September 2020, 6:34 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
State Highway 6 near Makarewa will be closed overnight
following a serious crash this afternoon.
Police were
alerted to the multi vehicle crash between Counsell Road and
North Makarewa Grove Bush Road at around
3:58pm.
Police will return to the scene tomorrow to
continue the investigation into the cause of the
crash.
Diversions are in place but motorists are asked
to avoid the area if
possible.
