Name Release - Fatal Crash, Huntly
Thursday, 3 September 2020, 5:10 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Police can now name the two men who died following a
serious crash on Great South Road, Huntly, on Sunday 30
August.
They were Te Rangatahi Kereopa, 30, of Huntly,
and Hazen Lakau, 23, of Hamilton.
Police extend their
sympathies to their whanau and friends.
Enquiries into
the circumstances of the crash are
ongoing.
