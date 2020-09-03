Te Hunga Rōia Māori O Aotearoa / New Zealand Māori Law Society Announces New Executive

Te Hunga Rōia Māori o Aotearoa, the Māori Law Society, has welcomed in a new Executive at its annual Hui-ā-Tau over the weekend.

Jamie-Lee Tuuta (Ngāi Tahu, Ngāti Toa Rangatira, Ngāti Mutunga o Wharekauri) and Dr. Carwyn Jones (Ngāti Kahungungu) have been elected Tumuaki Wahine and Tumuaki Tane to lead Te Hunga Rōia Māori o Aotearoa for the next two years.

J Tuuta.

In taking up the role of Tumuaki, the new Co-Presidents extended their thanks and appreciation to the outgoing executive led by the outgoing Co-Presidents, Marcia Murray and Glenn Tootill. “Under their leadership, Te Hunga Rōia Maori o Aotearoa has continued to grow from strength to strength.

Over the past year Te Hunga Rōia Maori o Aotearoa has contributed to significant law reform, continued to support and advocate for their members as well as strengthen relationships within the profession. This included seeing the signing of two Memorandum’s of Understanding with the New Zealand Law Society and the New Zealand Law Commission to solidify these key relationships”, Tuuta said.

With the uncertainties of Covid-19, the Co-Presidents say that they are aware of the current struggles facing the legal profession, and the communities in which they serve. Tuuta and Jones said these challenges will shape the way in which they will lead the organisation during this time.

CJones.

“Over the past year, we have also seen the release of significant reports such as Ināia Tonu Nei and Turuki!, Turuki!, which have highlighted the ongoing issues with the current justice system in New Zealand. We look forward to Te Hunga Rōia Māori o Aotearoa playing a lead role in contributing to the reform taking place in this space.” Jones said.

Tuuta and Jones are looking forward to meeting with their new executive soon to establish their strategic plan and approach for the next two years.

