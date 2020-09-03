Update On Fire In Richard Pearse Drive, Mangere - 9am 3 September 2020
Firefighters are fighting a fire in Richard Pearse Drive, Mangere.
11 fire crews from across Auckland are at the scene.
People are asked to stay away from the area to allow emergency services to continue to work safely.
There is a light haze of smoke around the area. It is considered low risk but people are asked to close their windows if they are in the path of the smoke or are experiencing any irritation.
Anyone experiencing breathing issues or needing medical advice as a result of this smoke should contact health line on 0800 611 116.