Final Call For Feedback On Freedom Camping

With only a few days to go before submissions close at 5.00 pm on Monday 7 September, now’s the time to share your views on freedom camping in our province.

Marlborough’s Freedom Camping Bylaw was last reviewed in 2016 and was developed to provide a regional approach and guidance under the Freedom Camping Act 2011, which sets out the national direction on how to manage freedom camping.

Parks and Open Spaces Manager, Jane Tito, says now is the time to read over the draft Freedom Camping Control Bylaw 2020 and make a submission about the proposed changes or raise any other issues relating to freedom camping in our region.

“The new bylaw aims to provide a long-term, sustainable approach to the management of freedom camping in Marlborough, aligned with our neighbouring regions of Nelson, Tasman and Kaikōura.”

“Once the submission period closes on 7 September all submissions will be summarised in preparation for the hearings. The Freedom Camping Sub-Committee, chaired by Councillor David Oddie, will then hear submissions over a three-day period during the week of 14 September,” Ms Tito said.

“Following the hearings, any amendments to the draft bylaw will be presented for adoption at the Assets and Services Committee meeting on 1 October. It will then be ratified at the next scheduled Council meeting and adopted by Council prior to the 2020/2021 summer season.”

For more information about the bylaw review process, or to make a submission, visit: www.marlborough.govt.nz/your-council/bylaws/freedom-camping-bylaw-2012/proposed-freedom-camping-bylaw-2020

