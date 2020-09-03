Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

F.A.W.C! Summer Series Programme Announced

Thursday, 3 September 2020, 12:09 pm
Hawke's Bay Tourism

F.A.W.C!’s summer programme is now live with a stellar line-up of culinary and winemaking heavyweights taking part in more than 60 events across 10 action-packed days in November.

Running from November 6-15, F.A.W.C! Summer Series will see foodies from all over the country come together in Hawke’s Bay to celebrate the region’s diverse and exceptional terroir, food, wine and artisan farmers and producers.

With the calibre of Hawke’s Bay’s own chefs and winemakers truly exceptional, it is no surprise that the visiting talent for 2020 showcases some of the country’s most celebrated culinary personalities.

From Michelin-starred Josh Emett and New Zealand’s only Master Sommelier Cameron Douglas, to the bright lights of the Auckland restaurant scene – Jason Kim of Gochu, Kate Fay of Cibo, Renato Ribiero of Maloca Boteco – and consummate foodie Nici Wickes, F.A.W.C!ers have a wealth of standout events to choose from.

Many of our region’s finest chefs are back as well; with James Beck of Bistronomy, Sam Clark of Central Fire Station, Casey McDonald of Craggy Range, Church Road’s Chris Scott and Wallingford’s Chris Stockdale, all set to host events.

While others such as Peak House, Sparrows, Flora’s Cake Studio, Hawthorne House and Kiwiesque are making their F.A.W.C! debut.

Hawke’s Bay Tourism facilitates the F.A.W.C! programme twice a year on behalf of the region’s food and wine industries and is proud to do, says Hawke’s Bay Tourism Chief Executive Hamish Saxton.

“When F.A.W.C! is celebrated, you can’t help but notice the wide range of talented food and winemakers that call this region home. From busy urban restaurants and funky cafes to country estates, artisan producers and everything in between, it is the passion of these Hawke’s Bay foodies and wine merchants that is inspiring.

“Food and wine are communal and binding in almost every culture across the world. We share our culture and heritage at the table as we gather our loved ones together. It is no different here in Hawke’s Bay and can’t wait to do it once again in November for Summer F.A.W.C! It will be a celebration of food, wine and Hawke’s Bay itself.”

The F.A.W.C! Summer Series programme has launched online at www.fawc.co.nz. F.A.W.C! database members will have special pre-sale access to buy tickets from 9am Tuesday, September 8, with general public sales available from 9am Wednesday, September 9, via the F.A.W.C! website.

For access to pre-sale tickets, people can sign up to the F.A.W.C! database at www.fawc.co.nz

