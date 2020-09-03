Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

JobDUN Bringing Interns And Dunedin Businesses Together

Thursday, 3 September 2020, 3:05 pm
Press Release: Enterprise Dunedin

The JobDUN paid internship programme is all set to continue matching Dunedin businesses with skilled tertiary students despite Covid-19-related conditions.

Rather than the annual speed interview event, businesses from the tech, creative, not for profit, education and research sectors can apply for an intern online (jobdun.co.nz) and Otago Polytechnic and University of Otago Career Services teams will target suitable students to fill the role over the 2020/2021 season. They will then meet virtually or directly for an interview.

Enterprise Dunedin Business Developer Advisor, Chanel O’Brien, says, “Via Enterprise Dunedin, the Dunedin City Council offers funding of $1000 per intern to assist businesses with covering an intern’s pay. We invite businesses to apply now and connect with strongly skilled and motivated students to access fresh thinking to solve business problems and build resilience and capability. Businesses are able to apply to the internship programme until Friday 2 April 2021.

“We’re delighted that we’re able to offer our service for the 11th year running, helping to retain talented young people in the city. Businesses access the programme to reduce the commercial risk in taking on an untried person. It provides the opportunity for market and product development, which might not otherwise be executed.”

Education Perfect Head of Operations, Emma McAllister, says, “The JobDUN internship programme has benefitted us very well over many years, bringing keen people into the business, many of whom we have gone on to hire. Over the years the interns have brought us new ideas and ways of thinking that have really helped and inspired us.

“In these difficult times, the internship alone is such a beneficial experience for both the students and the businesses involved. For us, we get the satisfaction of contributing to the skill pool in the city and giving students the opportunity to gain experience in a fast-growing EdTech business.”

Cloud Cannon’s Nathan Kennedy, says he owes a lot to the JobDUN programme. “I was able to get an internship as a software developer at CloudCannon. I was ecstatic because I was in a career I had been studying for - giving that crucial first work experience within the industry. CloudCannon is an amazing place to work, and after my internship I was lucky enough to stay on full time. I’m thankful for the opportunity that JobDUN provided.

Gracey Griffin began at Tussock Innovation as a JobDUN intern during her final year of study at Otago University. She is now Marketing Manager for the business, which designs and manufactures internet connected sensors.

“JobDUN enabled me to connect with businesses that I would otherwise never known about. I realised how transferrable my skills were and that I could apply these to a range of different businesses. I’ve now got a permanent role at Tussock Innovation as a direct result of my internship. I’m enjoying the opportunity to build on my marketing skills, making a difference in supporting our clients and customers and other staff members.”

By backing its 2020/21 season, JobDUN looks set to continue stimulating business capabilities and employment in Dunedin.

