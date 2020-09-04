Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Draft Local Alcohol Policy Open For Submissions

Friday, 4 September 2020, 12:28 pm
Press Release: Palmerston North City Council

After previous consultations, the draft Local Alcohol Policy 2020 (LAP), that outlines restrictions on the issuing of licenses for the sale and supply of alcohol in Palmerston North opens for public feedback on 5 September.

“Council consulted in 2019 on an earlier version of this policy,” says Mayor Grant Smith. “We considered all the submissions we received and following that Council made changes to the draft policy. We’re now consulting with the community again.”

The three significant changes to the earlier draft policy are:

  1. More restrictive trading hours for off-licensed premises (such as bottle stores and supermarkets);
  2. Changes to the maximum trading hours for on-licensed premises (taverns, hotels and class 1 restaurants can trade until 3 am, while other on-licensed premises, including function centres, can trade until 1 am), and
  3. Mandatory one-way door restriction for every on-licensed premises trading after 2 am.

“We strongly encourage anyone with interest in the draft LAP to make a written submission before the closing date of 9 October.”

There are three types of licences: - On-licences, Off-licences, and Clubs. The following chart outlines how the LAP proposes to change the maximum trading hours for a licensed premise:

 Licence typeEarliest opening hourLatest closing hour
On-licencesHotels8 am3 am the following day
Taverns
Class 1 restaurants (with a bar area operated as a tavern)
All other on-licensed premises (including class 2 and 3 restaurants and cafes, function centres, cinemas and theatres)8 am1 am the following day
Off-licencesAll off-licensed premises (e.g. bottle stores, supermarkets and grocery stores)7 am9 pm
Club licencesAll club licensed premises (e.g. RSAs, social clubs)8 amMidnight

The mandatory one-way door restriction will affect every on-licensed premises in Palmerston North trading after 2 am. This means after 2 am, people cannot enter or re-enter a licensed premise.

The Statement of Proposal, which includes the full draft Local Alcohol Policy is available online from pncc.govt.nz/alcoholpolicy.

People can collect printed copies from our Customer Service Centre or any of our libraries or call 356 8199 to have a copy mailed.

Submissions close 4 pm Friday 9 October 2020.

Submissions can be completed online, emailed, or completing a form available at the Customer Service Centre or city libraries. People can also call 356 8199 to have their submission recorded. Written submissions can be hand-delivered to the Customer Service Centre.

Council will consider oral and written submissions at hearings in November 2020.

Once the Council has adopted the draft LAP, appeals can still be made to the Alcohol Regulatory and Licensing Authority. However, only those people who have made a written submission on this draft LAP can appeal.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Palmerston North City Council on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On James Shaw’s Spectacular Own Goal


The apology by Greens co-leader James Shaw was certainly comprehensive. He’s so very sorry that he’s let down not only you, but you and you as well. If you missed out, chances are he’ll be stationed somewhere down Lambton Quay later in the week to deliver his regrets in person. Don’t get me wrong: Shaw did a Very Bad Thing. Using $12 million of taxpayer funds to build a for-profit private venture offering courses in eco-mysticism is not what the Green New Deal was meant to be about... More>>

 


National: Investing In The First 1000 Days

Recognising that the first one thousand days of a child’s life is the most critical period in their development, National has committed to a raft of parent-and-child focused plans in its First 1000 Days policy, announced by National Party Leader Judith Collins and Social Investment Spokesperson Louise Upston... More>>

ALSO:


James Shaw Speech: On Green School

Kia ora koutou katoa. Thank you for joining me. On Wednesday last week I announced as Associate Finance Minister that the Government would support a shovel-ready construction project at the Green School in Taranaki. The decision I made to support this project ... More>>

ALSO:

Christchurch Mosque Attacks: March 15 Offender Designated As Terrorist Entity

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has announced the offender responsible for the Christchurch terror attack on 15 March 2019 has been designated as a terrorist entity.
“Designating the offender is an important demonstration of New Zealand’s condemnation of terrorism and violent extremism in all forms,” Jacinda Ardern said. More>>


ALSO:

Polls: Second COVID-19 Wave And Lockdowns Reduce Trust In Government By 3%

Overall trust and confidence in the Ministry of Health and Government’s response to managing COVID-19 has fallen 3% following the second wave of infection and lockdowns. Overall trust was 82% in mid-July 2020. It is 79% in late August. This is down from ... More>>

ALSO:

Gordon Campbell: On The Needlessly Secretive Mosque Attacks Inquiry

With a sigh, the emperor ordered the coffin removed from the premises. The process had ended up defeating the original purpose. Much the same seems to have happened with the Royal Commission of Inquiry into the Christchurch mosque attacks... More>>

ALSO:

Cannabis: Survey Shows Cannabis Referendum Too Close To Call

With the General Election only weeks away, an independent survey of 1,300 Kiwis shows the referendum on legalising the personal use of cannabis is on a knife-edge. When asked to make a choice between supporting or opposing the Cannabis Legalisation More>>

Covid-19: 'Level 2.5' For Auckland Comes With Specific Instructions

Aucklanders are waking up to life out of lockdown, but with different restrictions to the rest of New Zealand. More>>

ALSO:

Gordon Campbell: On The Sorry Plight Of The International Education Sector

Tourism and international education have been two of the sectors hardest hit by the pandemic. They’re both key export industries. Yet the government response to them has been strikingly different. Tourism got a $400 million boost in this year’s Budget, and another $20.1 million package targeted at boosting regional tourism.
More>>

ALSO:

Covid-19: Auckland Level 3 Restrictions To Continue To Sunday Night - Ardern

Covid-19 restrictions will continue at their current level until at least 11.59pm on Sunday night. Masks will also become mandatory on public transport. More>>

ALSO:

Public Service Association: Condemns Internal Affairs Job Cuts

Union members condemn the Department of Internal Affair’s plans to slash jobs in Wellington and Auckland, replacing them with a significantly smaller number of roles in based mostly in Christchurch. The DIA restructure eliminates over a hundred ... More>>


work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 


 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 