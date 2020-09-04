Road Closed - Diversions In Place - Serious Crash: Windwhistle, Selwyn District - Canterbury
Friday, 4 September 2020, 4:10 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Police remain at the scene of a two-vehicle collision at
the intersection of Leaches Road and Rakaia Gorge Road in
Windwhistle, Selwyn.
Emergency services were alerted
to the crash just before 1.30pm.
Two people have
received serious injuries and have been transported to
hospital by helicopter.
A scene examination is
underway.
