EDS Commends The Protection Of New Land In The Te Manahuna / Mackenzie Country

Today the
Minister of Conservation and of Land Information, Hon
Eugenie Sage, announced the legal protection of 11,800ha of
new conservation land on the floor of Te Manahuna /
Mackenzie Basin, as part of the Tu Te Rakiwhanoa Drylands
initiative. The new protected land includes
1,792ha of Ōhau Downs station purchased by the Nature
Heritage Fund, 4,332ha of Simons Pass Station acquired
through tenure review and the transfer of freehold land,
1,631ha of Twin Peaks Station acquired through tenure review
and 4,100ha of the Tasman riverbed which has been
transferred to the Department of Conservation by Land
Information NZ. “I am delighted to see
positive progress in protecting the unique landscapes of Te
Manahuna/Mackenzie Basin,” said EDS Policy Director Raewyn
Peart. “EDS has long been concerned at
the loss of landscape and natural values through incremental
land use change on the Basin floor, especially through
large-scale dairy conversions such as on Simons Pass
Station. “The Mackenzie Basin is the only
place in the country where it is still possible to see the
entire intact glacial sequence from existing glaciers in the
Southern Alps, through to moraines, outwash terraces and
plains. It’s home to an incredibly wide array of
indigenous species and is a very special
place. “Our investigation into landscape
protection in the Basin, which was released in June this
year, recommended the establishment of a Mackenzie Drylands
Protected Area to provide a core of highly protected land
within the Basin and it’s great to see this finally
happening,” said Raewyn Peart. “EDS
would have preferred to see the whole pastoral lease on
Simons Pass Station returned to the Crown,” said EDS Chief
Executive Gary Taylor. “But given the
complex circumstances and litigious history of the property,
the tenure review outcome is reasonable. It has come a long
way from the Preliminary Proposal released in 2016 and we
acknowledge that the leaseholder, Murray Valentine has made
a number of concessions. The 3,3132ha being restored to
Crown control is an increase of 1,900ha from the 1,265ha
proposed in 2016. “It’s also good to
see the obligations on Simons Pass Station to promote the
restoration and recovery of the Drylands Recovery Area
(1,237ha), including the requirement to contribute $100,000
annually for pest and weed control, will remain even once
the land passes into Crown
ownership. “The 2,346ha of land that has
reverted to freehold is largely degraded and has already
been granted consents for irrigation. However, there are
some areas which cannot yet be developed and require further
consents. These areas are subject to an appeal which was
heard in the High Court last month. “It
has been great to see the agencies working together and
joining up their efforts with mana whenua to achieve this
positive outcome. We congratulate Minister Sage who has used
her 2 portfolios to good effect. “We
consider this is an excellent start to protecting this
iconic area. What we need to do now, is plug the remaining
gaps in the regulatory framework, and provide support
mechanisms for landowners, to ensure that all land in the
Basin is managed in a way that protects the area’s
outstanding landscapes,” Mr Taylor
concluded.