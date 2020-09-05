Motorists To Avoid Area - Serious Crash, SH15, Far North District - Northland
Saturday, 5 September 2020, 2:05 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Police are at the scene of a serious crash on Mangakahia
Road (SH15), Awarua , Far North District.
Emergency
services were alerted a motorcycle that had gone off the
road between Huka Road and Tokawhero Road at
12:08pm.
Initial indications are that the driver has
serious injuries.
Traffic control is in place, however
motorists are asked to avoid the area if
possible.
© Scoop Media
Join the Scoop Citizen Community
20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:
Become a member
Find out more