Motorists Asked To Avoid Area - Crash, East Tamaki Drive, East Tamaki - Counties Manukau
Sunday, 6 September 2020, 5:13 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police
05 September
Emergency services
are responding to a crash on East Tamaki Drive involving a
bus and a car.
Police were alerted to the crash at
around 8pm.
Initial indications are that several
people have sustained injuries.
Motorists are asked to
avoid the area.
Updates will be made when
available.
